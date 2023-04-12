Duke & Goldie (pictured) will join John Gogo at Char’s Landing on Friday, April 14. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Char’s Landing presents night of songs and storytelling in Port Alberni

John Gogo will be joined by Duke & Goldie on Friday, April 14

Char’s Landing in Port Alberni will present a special evening of folk music and storytelling this week.

John Gogo will make his return to Char’s Landing, joined by Duke & Goldie live in concert, on Friday, April 14. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at www.dukeandgoldie.com.

Called “one of the most talented singer songwriters this area has ever produced” by Joseph Blake of the Victoria Times, John Gogo is best known for writing and singing folk songs about the people and places, truths and tales of Western Canada.

Walking the line between warm folk storytelling and an upbeat mystical country twang are Vancouver-based duo Duke & Goldie. The musical partners Jena “Goldie” Gogo (daughter of John) and Eric “The Duke” Duquette have an unmistakable magnetic chemistry on stage that continues to captivate audiences wherever they go.

Port Alberni

