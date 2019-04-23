Crooner classics past and present in spotlight, courtesy of Ken Lavigne

When it comes to crooners, a number of tenor-voiced singers have made their presence known over the years.
But the man who set the bar for all of them in that department, post baby boom, was ol’ Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra.
That’s a big reason why tenor Ken Lavigne is heading out on an Island tour this month with a new concert he calls Let Me Be Frank! Crooner Classics from Sinatra to Buble.
Lavigne enjoys revisiting the classics for their interesting chord changes and memorable melodies, but also the sentimentality of theme that modern singers often don’t want to touch. “That’s why this music is still alive, it speaks something genuine.”
The Port Alberni concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Char’s Landing.