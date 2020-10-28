Cure the blues with PanAmour at Char’s Landing

PanAmour, featuring some familiar Port Alberni faces, will perform online via Zoom Oct. 30, 2020 at Char’s Landing. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Feeling a little under the weather? Have your walls closed in? Breaking under the pressure of figuring out how to live, how to be, how to cope in this new world of ours?

Come experience the PTSD Tour at Char’s Landing: PanAmour’s Titillating Social Distancing Tour! An evening of jazz fused with rock, flamenco, blues, and many more genres.

For a breather of entertainment, humour and sexy fun time, while away the evening with PanAmour’s quirky music.

The concert takes place online via Zoom Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Show access will be provided with ticket purchase. Tickets are $15 each and available online at https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/Srrl9yOzkB35NsxJGVa4