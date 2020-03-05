DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni springs into art

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery will open the 2020 season with the Spring into Art Group Exhibit.

The exhibit will show how we are connected to the natural world around us, as well as to the nature within us.

It will feature paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper, with work by local and Island Artists such as Jacques De Backer, Doug Blackwell, Cynthia Bonesky, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, Yolande Fournier, Jan Vriesen, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Todd Robinson, Ali Spence, Ariane Terez, Sue Thomas, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson and Michael Wright.

A mix and mingle reception will take place on Friday, March 20 from 6-8 p.m.

Visit DRAW Gallery online and on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m., and by appointment. Call 250-724-2056 or visit www.drawgallery.com.

