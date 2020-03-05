A Wood Duck drake, painted by Jacques De Backer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni springs into art

New exhibit explores the natural world

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery will open the 2020 season with the Spring into Art Group Exhibit.

The exhibit will show how we are connected to the natural world around us, as well as to the nature within us.

It will feature paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper, with work by local and Island Artists such as Jacques De Backer, Doug Blackwell, Cynthia Bonesky, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, Yolande Fournier, Jan Vriesen, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Todd Robinson, Ali Spence, Ariane Terez, Sue Thomas, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson and Michael Wright.

A mix and mingle reception will take place on Friday, March 20 from 6-8 p.m.

Visit DRAW Gallery online and on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m., and by appointment. Call 250-724-2056 or visit www.drawgallery.com.

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Just Posted

DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni springs into art

New exhibit explores the natural world

West Coast Nibbler raises more than $10,000 for Port Alberni charities

Third annual event featured food and beverages from local suppliers

Sweet times at Arrowvale Farm’s annual maple syrup fest on Vancouver Island

Syrup is still available at the Alberni Valley farm

John Howitt Elementary School class wins $1000 scholarship

Students entered the “All About Me” myBlueprint digital platform contest

Highway 4 closed between Port Alberni and Ucluelet/ Tofino for debris on road

Estimated opening has been set back to late afternoon

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Five arrested after refusing to leave BC Legislature building

Wet’suwet’en activists says discussions ‘broke down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

The moose had fallen through the ice on a pond in Fort St. John

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

Most Read