DRAW Gallery springs into art for 2023 season

An art gallery in Port Alberni is celebrating the spring season with a new group exhibit to open the 2023 season.

The “Spring Into ART!” group exhibit will be on display at DRAW Gallery until April 28. The exhibit explores how we are connected to the natural world around us, as well as to the nature within us.

The gallery showcases originals and prints including paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper, featuring local and Island artists such as Cecil Dawson, Karen MacRae, Patricia M. Mansell, Miriam Manuel, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Emma Paveley, Mark Penney, Sarah Platenius, Judith Rackham, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Sue Thomas, Gordon Wilson and Tamas Zalatnai, among others.

The online “Gallery Beyond Walls” means that works by gallery artists can be viewed and purchased online or on location. Visit DRAW Gallery online at www.drawgallery.com and on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment, too. Call 250-724-2056 or toll free 1-855-755-0566.

Port Alberni