Luma, the electric mermaid at Char’s Landing, has a new look thanks to some dedicated volunteers. (PHOTO COURTESY MICHAH GARDENER)

Electric Mermaid at Char’s Landing hosts holiday gathering

Live reading event will take place on Friday, Dec. 17

Writers and readers in Port Alberni can join a holiday gathering at Char’s Landing this month.

The Electric Mermaid: Live Reads series is welcoming guests and friends to a Holiday Gathering on Friday, Dec. 17 at 5:45 p.m. at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. The event will also be presented live online via Zoom, and can be joined by going to charslanding.com and clicking on the event, then joining via Zoom.

“We’re celebrating a new year in literary pursuits, and marking the writing we’ve done to now,” said creative director Jacqueline Carmichael. “The featured readers will be the members of the Electric Mermaid writing community. This is a wonderful time to celebrate the gifts of writers among us, and to share words with others.”

Writers wishing to read their work at the event can email moderator Karl Korven at electricmermaidreads@gmail.com. Reading times will depend on how many readers there are.

Emcee Derek Hanebury will host.

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing is a monthly literary reading with national featured readers and curated open mic, held on the third Friday of each month.

