Electric Mermaid in Port Alberni hosts poet, novelist and curated open mic

It’s a new year and a new focus for The Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing reading series.
The Friday, Jan. 21 monthly event will be presented on Zoom only. Victoria poet Wendy Donawa and Texas novelist Jenny Cummings will headline the event.
“Electric Mermaid enthusiasts will be treated to at least one B.C. writer feature each month,” said creative director Jacqueline Carmichael.
Wendy will read from her second book, Our Bodies’ Unanswered Questions, published this year with Frontenac House.
Wendy’s poems have appeared widely in poetry journals, anthologies, chapbooks and public transport buses. Her first book, Thin Air of the Knowable, was a finalist for the Gerald Lampert Award.
A first time novelist, Texas novelist Jenny Cummings said hiring an editor to work with her on her book, Just Jackie: My Life is Like a Fruitcake, was a great help.
While she began writing with an outline and a plot, her characters took her in another direction, she said.
Writers of all levels and genres are welcome to register for a reading of up to five minutes with moderator Karl Korven at electricmermaidreads@gmail.com Curated open mic reading lengths from Luma’s List depend on how many readers there are. Emcee Derek Hanebury will host.
Attendees from anywhere around the continent can tune in at 5:45 p.m. by going to www.charslanding.com, clicking on the dated event and following the prompts.