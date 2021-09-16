Electric Mermaid invites readers, listeners to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Authors Carola Dunn and Alex Passey will be the featured readers on Sept. 17

Carola Dunn and Alex Passey will be the two featured readers at Electric Mermaid on Sept. 17, 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s monthly literary event still has its two feet planted in both the digital and brick-and-mortar worlds.

Authors Carola Dunn and Alex Passey will be the featured readers at the next Electric Mermaid: Live Reads on Friday, Sept. 17 at 5:45 p.m. On site, attendees and readers will gather at Char’s Landing, the hostel and live event venue in a historic building at 4815 Argyle in Port Alberni. The event will adhere to B.C. pandemic protocols. Anyone who feels unwell can still join those tuning in and participating via Zoom.

Alex Passey is a novelist and poet living in Winnipeg. The novel he will be reading from this evening is Mirror’s Edge, which is his first novel, but he also has a second novel being released this month—a high fantasy tale called Shadow of the Desert Sun.

Carola Dunn is the author of around 60 books, including 23 mysteries in the Daisy Dalrymple series, set in England in the 1920s, four Cornish mysteries set around 1970 and 32 Regencies.

As always, all are welcome to come and listen to the authors either live or via Zoom.

“Having face-to-face connection, either in person or via Zoom, is important,” said Electric Mermaid creative director Jacqueline Carmichael. “We’re grateful to our Zoom producer and venue host Charlene Patterson for her support.”

Writers who would like to read their own work in the curated open mic can sign up at ElectricMermaidReads@gmail.com for a spot of up to five minutes.

Attendees can go to charslanding.com and click on the link to the Electric Mermaid to go to the Zoom link for the event.

ArtauthorPort Alberni