Naomi Kavka is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer from Prince George, British Columbia. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Enjoy an evening of folk music and stories at Char’s Landing

Naomi Kavka is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performer from Prince George

Northern B.C.’s Naomi Kavka will be touring British Columbia and Alberta this month to promote her latest musical release, including a stop in Port Alberni on Nov. 6.

“Back West” is the second release from Kavka, and her first on Prince George’s GOOD EGG RECORDS. This two-song EP will be released digitally and on a limited release of a 7” vinyl record. Featuring guitar and voice accompanied by a lush arrangement of dark lower strings, these songs showcase Kavka’s intensity and skill as a writer of sombre and affecting folk songs. Recorded over the last year, it features guest performances by Tony and John Kastelic of Salt Thief on violas, as well as bassist Brin Porter.

Kavka is a songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist who resides in Prince George, on the territory of the Lheidli T’enneh. Known for her visceral performances, she has toured extensively around British Columbia. Her first full length album “Slammed Doors & Severance” was released in 2017.

She will be joined on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Char’s Landing by Keith Rodger, of The Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra, and Richard Garvey. Garvey is guitar-strumming, banjo-plucking, and sing-along-starting performer and community organizer from Kitchener. His award winning songs explore the highs and lows of love, injustice, and the marbled mess of the human condition. Whether he’s playing to a living room or an amphitheatre, Richard brings clever songs and a sly sense of humour to inspire solidarity, hope, and change.

Tickets to this show are $10 in advance and $15 on the showdate ($10 for kids). Purchase them by phone (778-421-2427), at the Rollin Art Centre or Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) or online. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.).

