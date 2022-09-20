Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song will be the first film at the Film Fest Port Alberni fall series. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Film Fest Port Alberni kicks off new fall season

Series begins with documentary about the life of Leonard Cohen

Film Fest Port Alberni is back this fall with three new films.

The new season kicks off with Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song on Sunday, Sept. 25. This feature-length documentary is a definitive exploration of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.” Spanning decades of his life and work, Hallelujah traverses Leonard Cohen’s rise from Canadian poet to iconic musical artist. Fans young and old will not want to miss this film about one of Canada’s most prolific artists.

The second film in the series is Run Woman Run, set to take the screen on Sunday, Oct. 23. Living on the Six Nations reserve in Ontario, Beck (Dakota Ray Hebert) is forced to change her lifestyle after falling into a diabetic coma and being visited by the spirit of Indigenous running legend Tom Longboat (Asivak Koostachin), who becomes her wise cracking new life coach and personal trainer. This film took home top prize at the 2021 American Indian Film Festival, as well as the Audience Choice Award at the 2021 Imagine Native Festival.

The season ends with Peace by Chocolate on Sunday, Nov. 27. Based on a true story, this sweet and savoury film follows the newly settled Hadhad family’s efforts to establish an artisanal chocolate shop in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

All three films take place at the Landmark Cinemas Paramount Theatre. Tickets and series passes can be purchased at the Alberni Valley Museum.

