“Relive the Music: 50s & 60s Rock ‘n Roll” takes place at the ADSS Theatre on Friday, Oct. 4. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Go back in time with musical performance in Port Alberni

Relive the music of the 50s and 60s at ADSS Theatre

What makes “Baby Boomers” and the “Silent Generation” really happy? The answer is music.

More than 25 years ago, Steve Marshall thought of putting together a show featuring music from the 50s and 60s. It wasn’t until early 2018 that he finally committed by booking three big theatres on Vancouver Island.

No turning back. Marshall and his musical family (who also star in the show) worked endlessly and came up with the show called “Relive the Music: 50s & 60s Rock ‘n Roll,” with sellouts and standing ovations at every show and the audience singing long after the performers left the stage.

Marshall drums in the show, and his wife Luisa Marshall is a world-renowned Tina Turner tribute arist who stars as many performers. His daughters play the guitar and sing, while his sister-in-law is another one of the singers.

“We have been described as the Von Trapp/Partridge family,” he joked.

The show is described as a rock opera with a Broadway feel, featuring a live band, singers, dancers, video and voiceover trivia. Audiences can relive the music of Doris Day, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Paul Anka, Patsy Cline, Buddy Holly, Frankie Avalon, Chuck Berry, Chubby Checker, Four Seasons, The Beatles, Dean Martin, Roy Orbison, The Temptations, The Rolling Stones, Sonny and Cher, Neil Diamond and more.

“I have never seen so many baby boomers and older folks so happy,” said Marshall. “The music never did go away. It changed the way we think, dress, dance and it brings us together 70 years later.”

Relive the Music 50s & 60s will take place at the Alberni District Secondary School Theatre on Friday, Oct. 4. Tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com, by phone at 1-800-838-3006 and at Char’s Landing.

