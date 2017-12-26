Have some musical fun with Lonnie Glass

Victoria singer/ songwriter comes to Char’s Landing Dec. 27

Somewhere between Leonard Cohen and Tom Waits lies the lyrical imagery of Lonnie Glass. Listen for yourself at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Somewhere between Louis Armstrong and Cookie Monster lies the voice of Lonnie Glass, a consummate entertainer from Victoria. His lyrical imagery is said to lie somewhere between Leonard Cohen and Tom Waits, and his storytelling between Bob Dylan and John Prine. He brings his talent to Char’s Landing on Wednesday, Dec. 27 for a post-Christmas show from 7–9 p.m.

Glass was born in Montreal in 1950, and lived through so many iconic moments in this century’s music: he saw Elvis Presley when he was seven years old; saw The Beatles in 1964 and 1966; was an R&B frontman in the mid-1960s, and .saw Cream, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin perform in the late ’60s.

From the late 1960s to present, Glass has been a bass player. He added songwriting to his repertoire in the early 1980s, and recorded his first CD in 1990 (distributed through MCA Records). He’s had seven subsequent album releases.

Glass has toured Eastern Canada 47 times, Scandinavia five times and the United States eight times. He moved to Victoria in 2011 and continues to write and perform.

Tickets for Glass’ fun post-Christmas night are $10 and available from Char’s Landing, 4815 Argyle St. in Port Alberni, or by phoning 778-421-2427.

