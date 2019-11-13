Hotel California tribute band stops in Port Alberni

The four members of Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, are in demand with 140 shows every year around North America. SUBMITTED PHOTO

When The Eagles stopped to catch their breath a few decades ago, the tribute band Hotel California began a pioneering journey through their history-making music.

Catch the Eagle’s biggest tribute band at Port Alberni’s ADSS Theatre this Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

From the quintessential Eagles anthem “Hotel California” thru “Take It Easy”, “Lyin’ Eyes”, “Take It to the Limit”, “Peaceful Easy Feeling”, “One of These Nights”, “Dirty Laundry”, “Already Gone”, “The Long Run”, “Life In the Fast Lane” and “Desperado”, Hotel California has been recreating the legendary sound of The Eagles.

The band set the bar in 1986, and they’ve remained the industry leading substitute for The Eagles ever since, sharing bills with some of rock’s legends and going places no tribute band has gone before, said Andy Lapointe, bass player and co-owner of Hotel California tribute band.

“No one was doing (an Eagles tribute) at the time,” Lapointe said. “They saw a Rolling Stones tribute and a Beatles tribute. They thought why not do a set with the Eagles and a set with the Doobie Brothers?”

The Eagles set took off, and soon the band dropped their Doobie Brothers song to concentrate on the Eagles’ music.

Incredible lead vocal similarity, intensely accurate instrumental work and soaring harmonies are the band’s hallmarks. One of the most game-changing song catalogues in the history of rock n’ roll is performed to perfection, according to critics, who call Hotel California “the next-best thing.”

Hotel California has gained a loyal following over the past 34 years, says Lapointe. He joined the group in their second year. They have shared the stage with some big names over the years, and performed around the world—including a recent trip to Tahiti.

“Now we’re doing 140 shows every year. It’s like a train with no brakes,” he said the morning after a gig in Michigan.

The band’s popularity means Lapointe has hired a second singer to help out with shows. Al Langley will sing with the band for the Port Alberni show. Langley sings pieces from Joe Walsh and Randy Meisner from the original Eagles.

Lapointe said the Eagles’ staying power has kept their music in the forefront for decades.

To make the Eagles “you needed to be a writer, you needed to be a good musician and you needed to be a good singer. All three. That’s what makes them so special.”

The late Glenn Frey left an incredible legacy of music, and Lapointe said he makes a point of thanking him “for leaving us all that good music.”

For more about Hotel California, visit their website at hotelcalifornia.ca. The Port Alberni show is presented by Gee Dan Productions.

Tickets are $40 each plus a service charge and available at Echo Centre (4255 Wallace St.). Doors at the ADSS Theatre (4000 Roger St.) open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

