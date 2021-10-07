Stone Poets will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Oct. 8, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY MICAH GARDENER)

In-person music returns to Char’s Landing with Stone Poets

Concert will also be streamed live via Zoom

Stone Poets are heading back to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni in a return to live, in-person musical performance.

Bringing together an extraordinary blend of poetic lyricism and emotionally powerful instrumentation, Vancouver’s Stone Poets create exceptionally moving music that genuinely matters. While rooted in an expressive modern-folk sound of their own design, they combine intense themes that are anti-typical of the genre, all in a sincere effort to create relatable, raw and real, sensory sonic experiences that leave a lasting impact on listeners through their own unique melodies and beautifully timeless sound.

Founded in 2011, the group is made up of Cherelle Jardine (Vocals, Guitar, Mandolin), Scott Jackson (Vocals, Guitar, Percussion), and Marc Gladstone (Vocals, Keyboards), combining their years of experiences gathered from their time spent in multiple bands and solo-projects into a greater collective good.

The show will take place at Char’s Landing on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. For those who can’t join in-person, the show will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com.

For more information, contact Char’s Landing at www.charslanding.com or 778-421-2427.

