Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado is slated to sing ‘O Canada’ before the Vancouver Canucks’ upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 17. (Photo submitted)

Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado is slated to sing ‘O Canada’ before the Vancouver Canucks’ upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 17. (Photo submitted)

Island singer to perform ‘O Canada’ at Vancouver Canucks game

Raymond Salgado scheduled to sing the anthem at Rogers Arena later this month

Raymond Salgado has gone from singing O Canada at Nanaimo Clippers and Timbermen games to performing the national anthem for B.C.’s favourite sports team.

Last week, the Lantzville resident was named winner of the Vancouver Canucks’ Anthem Bracket Challenge, a competition that put eight singers against each other for the chance to sing O Canada before a Canucks game. Salgado made it through all three rounds and is scheduled to perform the anthem at Rogers Arena before the team’s match against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 17.

Salgado said “it’s always been a dream of mine to sing at a Canucks game,” but said the win was completely unexpected, especially since he tossed off his audition video at home without much fuss.

“I was actually with my best friend and [I was] just like, ‘Hey, I need to record this audition, do you want to just stand back for a second?’ and it was just really random,” Salgado said. “I just didn’t expect anything to happen from that because usually when I send an audition I make sure that I’m in a well-lit place, the lighting is great, I’m well dressed, but I was like, ‘Naw, I’ll just send it and see what happens.’”

Salgado said he felt like he could have done a better job on his submission and wasn’t thrilled when he learned the same video would be used for each round of the competition, but he thinks his “sincere” performance is what won over voters.

“I think because I wasn’t so in my head that it was just natural,” he said. “Because sometimes I’ll overthink videos, like when I’m doing a cover of a song I’ll practise and practise and try to make it as perfect as it is.”

Salgado describes his version of O Canada as a “more contemporary and more soulful” rendition, adding that “it’s one of those songs that you don’t really want to touch so much … but you still want to give a little bit of yourself.”

Salgado said there will be more preparation for his live performance than for his audition. He’ll be training with his vocal instructor in the weeks leading up the performance and trying out the song in different keys. He said he expects there will be “so many emotions” when he takes to centre ice, but said “I just really have to have fun and enjoy the moment because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“I am going to be a little bit nervous because I haven’t sang live in a long time,” he said. “It will be so nerve-racking for me but overall I’m obviously so ecstatic for this opportunity and I feel like this is just another stepping stone for my career as a singer.”

The Canucks season has been disrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to six games being postponed. As of this writing however, the April 17 game remains on the schedule.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Demi Lovato loves Lantzville singer’s cover of one of her songs

RELATED: Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado raises his voice on CTV reality show The Launch


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Musicvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine spotted filming new movie in Victoria

Just Posted

A photo and flowers are seen during a funeral service for Humboldt Broncos’ Logan Boulet in Lethbridge, Alta. on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The Alberta hometown for a victim of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash will name an arena after him, and will also make an exception to a decades-old rule that prohibited its mayor from issuing proclamations. Councillors in Lethbridge voted unanimously Monday to approve a name change that will see Adams Park Ice Centre become Logan Boulet Arena. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
QUINN’S QUIPS: Take two minutes and give the gift of life

April 7 is Green Shirt Day in Canada, celebrating organ donor awareness

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Opening Day shines on Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club

After last week’s rain out, it was a sunny Easter Sunday for the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club

NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts first-ever strategic plan

ACRD adopts budget in same meeting

Frank Ludwig in the control room of his home studio. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Members of the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club gather via Zoom to celebrate the 2021 graduates. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)
Alberni Valley Wrestling Club celebrates 2021 graduates

Despite COVID-19, wrestling club was still able to gather virtually

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. The commission probing money laundering in British Columbia says it’s adding former and current government officials to its roster for testimony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. cabinet ministers to testify at money laundering inquiry

The province granted the commission an extension in March to produce its final report

Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) sits in the penalty box as seats normally filled with fans remain empty during first-period NHL action against the Edmonton Oilers in Vancouver on February 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak a ‘cautionary tale’: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Right-winger Jake Virtanen was the latest Canuck placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list

Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado will sing ‘O Canada’ before the Vancouver Canucks’ upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 17. (Photo submitted)
Island singer to perform ‘O Canada’ at Vancouver Canucks game

Raymond Salgado scheduled to sing the anthem at Rogers Arena later this month

Former Duncan resident Rick Fall is running from Vancouver Island to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. to raise money for two charities. (Submitted)
Former Islander laces up for charity run across Canada

Rick Fall is raising money for Childhood Cancer and Make-a-Wish

Peter Dinklage and a host of other well-known actors are being spotted around Victoria as they film a new comedy called American Dreamer. (HBO via AP)
Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine spotted filming new movie in Victoria

American Dreamer includes Ladysmith’s Michelle Mylett

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read