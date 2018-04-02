Award winning Nisga’a writer Jordan Abel will be visiting NIC. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Jordan Abel talks representation and erasure at North Island College

Award-winning writer set to visit Port Alberni campus

Award-winning Nisga’a writer Jordan Abel will be visiting Port Alberni’s North Island College campus for a reading in celebration of National Poetry Month.

Abel will be performing a piece from his award-winning book Injun, a long poem about racism and the representation of Indigenous peoples that received the Canadian 2017 Griffin Poetry Prize, Canada’s largest poetry award.

His other books include The Place of Scraps (winner of the Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize) and Un/inhabited.

He will also be discussing his current project, Empty Spaces, which is reinterpretation of The Last of the Mohicans by James Fenimore Cooper. This work-in-progress seeks to disrupt colonial logic by displacing and reorienting the novel to expose the problematic representation of Indigenous peoples, particularly around the concept of terra nullius and empty, uninhabited land.

Abel is currently pursuing a PhD at Simon Fraser University, where his research concentrates on intergenerational trauma and Indigenous literature. He recently accepted a tenure-track position in the Faculty of Arts, English & Film Studies department at the University of Alberta.

“Jordan Abel is one of the most important young writers in Canada and we are very honoured to have him visit NIC,” said NIC Write Here Readers Series event organizer Nick Van Orden.

Each year, North Island College hosts a series of free lectures, launches and intimate literary discussions known as the Write Here Readers Series, made possible through funding from the Canada Council of the Arts. The series highlights the richness of literary arts in the region and offers students and community members the opportunity to hear from some of Canada’s top writers.

Abel will be at the Port Alberni campus on Friday, April 6 in Room S-108. The event is free and open to everyone.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eric Church leads star-studded lineup at Sunfest

Just Posted

Jordan Abel talks representation and erasure at North Island College

Award-winning writer set to visit Port Alberni campus

Alberni Valley community survey feeds into Vital Signs

Second report coming on Valley quality of life

TimberWest outlines public access rules

Company prefers to work with organizations and groups to provide access

First female apprentice in Alberni shop had an early grounding

Sarah LaRose is four months into an apprenticeship at Harbourview Collision

Gord Johns introduces petition for national cycling strategy

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls on the government to make Canada a cycling nation

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Stabbing in Nanaimo leaves one man with serious injuries

One suspect is in custody, Nanaimo RCMP said, and witnesses sought

Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Only about 10 per cent of the spacecraft will likely survive

5G plans under wraps in Canada, but U.S. race heats up

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile announce 5G launch dates, while Bell, Telus and Rogers stay quiet

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Most Read

  • Jordan Abel talks representation and erasure at North Island College

    Award-winning writer set to visit Port Alberni campus