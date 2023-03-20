Juno award-winning band the Good Lovelies will be stopping at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, March 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Juno award-winning band the Good Lovelies will be stopping at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, March 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Juno Award-winning roots trio headed to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Good Lovelies will be performing on March 23

Juno Award-winning roots trio the Good Lovelies will be making their first visit to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

Caroline Brooks, Kerri Ough, and Susan Passmore—guitar-wielding songwriters and queens of the goosebump-raising three-part harmony—will present a night of pop-roots music on Thursday, March 23.

The trio is 16 years into a career that has yielded nine critically acclaimed releases, a No. 1 single and a devoted fanbase blanketing the globe. The Good Lovelies are poised to reach new heights in the coming year with a brilliant, sentient collection of new songs set for release in the fall.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or by calling Char at 250-730-1636.

Live musicPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Actor Simu Liu flirts with possible album after singing again at Juno Awards

Just Posted

Juno award-winning band the Good Lovelies will be stopping at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, March 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Juno Award-winning roots trio headed to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

This figure, shown at the Vernon Winter Carnival, is also the mascot for the Quebec Winter Carnival. What is the name of this mascot? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?

Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni shaves proposed 2023 tax increase down to 7 percent

The U15 Tier 3 Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni plays host to U15 Tier 3 hockey championship

Pop-up banner image