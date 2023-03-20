Juno Award-winning roots trio headed to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Juno award-winning band the Good Lovelies will be stopping at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, March 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Juno Award-winning roots trio the Good Lovelies will be making their first visit to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

Caroline Brooks, Kerri Ough, and Susan Passmore—guitar-wielding songwriters and queens of the goosebump-raising three-part harmony—will present a night of pop-roots music on Thursday, March 23.

The trio is 16 years into a career that has yielded nine critically acclaimed releases, a No. 1 single and a devoted fanbase blanketing the globe. The Good Lovelies are poised to reach new heights in the coming year with a brilliant, sentient collection of new songs set for release in the fall.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or by calling Char at 250-730-1636.

