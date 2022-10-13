The kids’ art throw-down that happened Sept. 24 at the Rollin Art Centre was a great cap to Rollin events prior to our upcoming construction closure. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The kids’ art throw-down that happened Sept. 24 at the Rollin Art Centre was a great cap to Rollin events prior to our upcoming construction closure. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Kids’ art throw-down a first for The Grove: Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley

Adult-oriented art throw-down planned for Nov. 15 at different location

The Alberni Valley’s first-ever art throw-down was a resounding success, according to the kids who participated as well as the Community Arts Council.

The throw-down, where elementary school-aged artists were timed as they painted, was the final event for the Rollin Art Centre at the Eighth Avenue location until construction of a new child-care centre adjacent to the Rollin is complete. The art centre closed over Thanksgiving weekend in order to move to its new temporary location at Harbour Quay, in the building vacated by the Alberni Aquarium a few months ago.

The children’s event drew sponsorship from San Group, Tim Hortons and Art Rave.

An art throw-down for teens has been postponed, and another date will be announced soon. Follow www.alberniarts.com for up-to-date information, or visit the Community Arts Council’s new location at Harbour Quay when it opens Oct. 18.

An adult-oriented art throw-down is scheduled for Nov. 15 at Alberni Brewing, 4360 Adelaide St., from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Artists will battle the clock—and each other—in three, fast-paced rounds of art-making. Registration is $10 (call the Community Arts Council at 250-724-3412).

Members of the public are invited to watch the paint fly and vote to determine the winners.

There will be prizes courtesy of local and out-of-town event sponsors. Spectators must be 19 years or older.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentPort Alberni

 

The kids art throw-down that happened Sept. 24 at the Rollin Art Centre was a great cap to Rollin events prior to our upcoming construction closure. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The kids art throw-down that happened Sept. 24 at the Rollin Art Centre was a great cap to Rollin events prior to our upcoming construction closure. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Kids’ art throw-down on Sept. 24 was a colourful affair outside on the patio at the Rollin Art Centre. (PHOTO COURTESY MELISSA MARTIN)

Kids’ art throw-down on Sept. 24 was a colourful affair outside on the patio at the Rollin Art Centre. (PHOTO COURTESY MELISSA MARTIN)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Just Posted

The kids’ art throw-down that happened Sept. 24 at the Rollin Art Centre was a great cap to Rollin events prior to our upcoming construction closure. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Kids’ art throw-down a first for The Grove: Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley

Fire crews with Port Alberni and Cherry Creek put out a fire at an RV park on Timberlane Road in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
RV park fire extinguished by Alberni Valley fire crews

Ron Clark and crew chief Denny McCurdy celebrate Clark’s sportsman class victory at the final drag races at Mission Raceway Park on Sept. 24, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni driver brings home drag racing hardware from Mission Raceway

A lot on Fourth Avenue destined for tiny or pod homes has been cleared, serviced and leveled in anticipation of the structures. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
‘Unexpected’ costs threaten progress of Port Alberni’s tiny home village