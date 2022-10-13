Kids’ art throw-down a first for The Grove: Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley

The kids’ art throw-down that happened Sept. 24 at the Rollin Art Centre was a great cap to Rollin events prior to our upcoming construction closure. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley’s first-ever art throw-down was a resounding success, according to the kids who participated as well as the Community Arts Council.

The throw-down, where elementary school-aged artists were timed as they painted, was the final event for the Rollin Art Centre at the Eighth Avenue location until construction of a new child-care centre adjacent to the Rollin is complete. The art centre closed over Thanksgiving weekend in order to move to its new temporary location at Harbour Quay, in the building vacated by the Alberni Aquarium a few months ago.

The children’s event drew sponsorship from San Group, Tim Hortons and Art Rave.

An art throw-down for teens has been postponed, and another date will be announced soon. Follow www.alberniarts.com for up-to-date information, or visit the Community Arts Council’s new location at Harbour Quay when it opens Oct. 18.

An adult-oriented art throw-down is scheduled for Nov. 15 at Alberni Brewing, 4360 Adelaide St., from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Artists will battle the clock—and each other—in three, fast-paced rounds of art-making. Registration is $10 (call the Community Arts Council at 250-724-3412).

Members of the public are invited to watch the paint fly and vote to determine the winners.

There will be prizes courtesy of local and out-of-town event sponsors. Spectators must be 19 years or older.





