George Opacic of Rutherford Press will be at Char’s Landing on Thursday, Sept. 27. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Learn the basics of publishing at Port Alberni workshop

George Opacic of Rutherford Press will present keys to the professional side of publishing

Alberni Valley Words on Fire will host a workshop for anyone interested in publishing their writing or poetry.

Presenter George Opacic of Rutherford Press will present keys to the professional side of publishing on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. To register, email carmichael.jacqueline@gmail.com.

Opacic has published Notes To Mother by Jeff Berry, Flying With White Eagle by Ben Nuttall-Smith, Explore the Alaskan Coast and French Silk on Water by Patrick Hill, along with a number of other works.

The event is part of a series of workshops on writing organized by Jackie Carmichael, a representative for the Federation of BC Writers in the Alberni Valley.

Admission of $20, or $10 for members of the Federation of BC Writers, will be used to defray expenses for the event. The FBCW is a non-profit organization committed to helping writers around the province.

Participants are welcome to attend Alberni Valley Words on Fire, also on Thursday, at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing. Ben Nuttall-Smith is the featured presenter, and sign-ups are welcome for the open mic. The suggested donation is at least $5.

Previous story
‘Little Feet’ book documents B.C. woman’s horrific 2001 accident

Just Posted

Learn the basics of publishing at Port Alberni workshop

George Opacic of Rutherford Press will present keys to the professional side of publishing

Septic truck rolls over without a spill west of Port Alberni

Single vehicle crash took place on Klekhoot Crescent

Vancouver Island partners sign hull design contract for floating LNG project

Steelhead LNG and partner Huu-ay-aht First Nations say the agreement was signed in Barcelona

RAISE A READER 2018: Port Alberni popup book event a success

First Book Canada brought 16,000 books for distribution in B.C.-wide event

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni husband and wife team showcase their art

Art and Linda Campbell join the Rollin Art Centre until Oct. 12

Sproat Lake hosts fall dragon boat regatta

Port Alberni’s Sproat Ness Dragons earn third place

Fresh-faced Flames fend off Canucks 4-1

Vancouver drops second straight NHL exhibition contest

Scheer pushes Trudeau to re-start Energy East pipeline talks

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer questioned the Prime Minister over Trans Mountain project

Mistaken identity: Missing dog claimed in Moose Jaw belongs to another family

Brennen Duncan was reunited with a white Kuvasz that was found in Saskatchewan

Abandoned kitten safe and sound thanks to B.C. homeless man

‘Jay’ found little black-and-white kitten in a carrier next to a dumpster by a Chilliwack pet store

Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure

Advocates said cannabis was part of an opioid-substitution program in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Trans Mountain completes Burrard Inlet spill exercise

Training required, some work continues on pipeline expansion

Supporters of B.C. man accused of murdering Belgian tourist pack courtoom

Family and friends of Sean McKenzie, 27, filled the gallery for brief court appearance in Chilliwack

Most Read