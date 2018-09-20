Learn the basics of publishing at Port Alberni workshop

George Opacic of Rutherford Press will present keys to the professional side of publishing

George Opacic of Rutherford Press will be at Char’s Landing on Thursday, Sept. 27. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Valley Words on Fire will host a workshop for anyone interested in publishing their writing or poetry.

Presenter George Opacic of Rutherford Press will present keys to the professional side of publishing on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. To register, email carmichael.jacqueline@gmail.com.

Opacic has published Notes To Mother by Jeff Berry, Flying With White Eagle by Ben Nuttall-Smith, Explore the Alaskan Coast and French Silk on Water by Patrick Hill, along with a number of other works.

The event is part of a series of workshops on writing organized by Jackie Carmichael, a representative for the Federation of BC Writers in the Alberni Valley.

Admission of $20, or $10 for members of the Federation of BC Writers, will be used to defray expenses for the event. The FBCW is a non-profit organization committed to helping writers around the province.

Participants are welcome to attend Alberni Valley Words on Fire, also on Thursday, at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing. Ben Nuttall-Smith is the featured presenter, and sign-ups are welcome for the open mic. The suggested donation is at least $5.