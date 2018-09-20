Learn the basics of publishing at Port Alberni workshop

Alberni Valley Words on Fire will host a workshop for anyone interested in publishing their writing or poetry.
Presenter George Opacic of Rutherford Press will present keys to the professional side of publishing on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. To register, email carmichael.jacqueline@gmail.com.
Opacic has published Notes To Mother by Jeff Berry, Flying With White Eagle by Ben Nuttall-Smith, Explore the Alaskan Coast and French Silk on Water by Patrick Hill, along with a number of other works.
The event is part of a series of workshops on writing organized by Jackie Carmichael, a representative for the Federation of BC Writers in the Alberni Valley.
Admission of $20, or $10 for members of the Federation of BC Writers, will be used to defray expenses for the event. The FBCW is a non-profit organization committed to helping writers around the province.
Participants are welcome to attend Alberni Valley Words on Fire, also on Thursday, at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing. Ben Nuttall-Smith is the featured presenter, and sign-ups are welcome for the open mic. The suggested donation is at least $5.