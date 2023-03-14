Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Topless protestor crashes Junos, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year

Just Posted

The Canadian Navy frigates HMCS Ottawa, left, and HMCS Winnipeg are docked at San Terminals Berth 3 on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 during a three-day stay in the deepsea port. Trucks from GFL Environmental can be seen on the wharf as the ships offload grey water. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Navy ships visit Port Alberni waterfront

The federal government and B.C. announced the Island Rail Corridor segment running through the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation will return to the community. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Canada, B.C. announce Island Rail Corridor lands being returned to First Nation

Workers direct a crane operator from Coastal Bridge and Construction Ltd. on where to lower a pipe during a watermain repair, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City will begin review after truck crash cuts off main water supply to Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen delivers a check to a Powell River player during a spirited game on March 11, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bounce back with 8-3 win against Powell River Kings

Pop-up banner image