Harpist Eveline Rousseau of Montreal brings her pop/jazz sound to Char’s Landing on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 for a performance. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Montreal harpist Eveline Rousseau performs at Char’s Landing

Tickets are available for the Jan. 26 show—doors open 7 p.m.

Harpist Éveline Rousseau of Montreal brings her smooth pop/jazz sound to Char’s Landing this Saturday, Jan. 26.

Rousseau is known for her significant contribution to several projects (The Barr Brothers, Pierre Lapointe, Ingrid St-Pierre, Philip B, Karen Young, Coral Egan, Martin Leon). She has an original background spanning a myriad of musical genres. After 26 years of harp playing, she continues her journey to demystify the harp, taking the less trodden path of popular music and creation.

She is a founding member of Solawa, world music group who won many prizes (ICI Musique, Vision Diversité), and of Cordâme, a jazz-classical sextet. With a first eponymous album released last March under URSH Records, the singer-songwriter rejects habit and commonplace, and reveals herself, as she says, “in a passionate way.”

At times art-pop, at times indie-classical, but always touching, Éveline’s personal universe is one of sweet yet captivating discoveries. She is accompanied at Char’s by François Jalbert (guitar), Olivier Babaz (bass), and Mark Nelson (drums).

Tickets are $20 each ($10 for students) and available to charge by phone at 778-421-2427 or at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and Eveline takes to the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle St. at Fifth Avenue. Phone 778-421-2427 or go online at www.charslanding.com

Previous story
Entertainers address social injustice issues at Super Bowl
Next story
Super Bowl 53: What you need to know to be game-day ready

Just Posted

Montreal harpist Eveline Rousseau performs at Char’s Landing

Tickets are available for the Jan. 26 show—doors open 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Stellar Jay Organics is Vancouver Island’s first approved cannabis shop

Stellar Jay Organics in Port Hardy has been approved by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch

BUDGET 2019: Port Alberni city council considers 2019 budget draft

Next budget meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28

Alberni Valley journalist to speak at Words on Fire

Wawmeesh Hamilton will be the featured reader at AV Words on Fire

Residents, volunteers weigh in on future of McLean Mill National Historic Site

Committee of the whole meeting drew dozens of Alberni Valley residents

New cell tower brings wireless service to Sproat Lake

Rogers Communications tower will provide coverage for 2,000 residents

Measles outbreak in Washington state spurs warning from BC Centre for Disease Control

State of emergency declared by Washington state governor

Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

350 B.C. first responders to gather and talk about their mental health

The first-of-its-kind conference is being led by the B.C. First Responders’ Mental Health Committee

UPDATE: 34 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Nearly a full day since the disaster happened, finding many more survivors was looking increasingly unlikely

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Otter pups make debut at Kansas City Zoo

Han, Luke and Leia were born last October

B.C. byelection tests NDP’s slim minority as provincial focus on Nanaimo

Byelections in B.C. don’t often favour sitting governments, voters tend to stay home

Crisp & Delicious chicken nugget recall due to possible Salmonella contamination

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased

Most Read