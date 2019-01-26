Montreal harpist Eveline Rousseau performs at Char’s Landing

Tickets are available for the Jan. 26 show—doors open 7 p.m.

Harpist Eveline Rousseau of Montreal brings her pop/jazz sound to Char’s Landing on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 for a performance. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Harpist Éveline Rousseau of Montreal brings her smooth pop/jazz sound to Char’s Landing this Saturday, Jan. 26.

Rousseau is known for her significant contribution to several projects (The Barr Brothers, Pierre Lapointe, Ingrid St-Pierre, Philip B, Karen Young, Coral Egan, Martin Leon). She has an original background spanning a myriad of musical genres. After 26 years of harp playing, she continues her journey to demystify the harp, taking the less trodden path of popular music and creation.

She is a founding member of Solawa, world music group who won many prizes (ICI Musique, Vision Diversité), and of Cordâme, a jazz-classical sextet. With a first eponymous album released last March under URSH Records, the singer-songwriter rejects habit and commonplace, and reveals herself, as she says, “in a passionate way.”

At times art-pop, at times indie-classical, but always touching, Éveline’s personal universe is one of sweet yet captivating discoveries. She is accompanied at Char’s by François Jalbert (guitar), Olivier Babaz (bass), and Mark Nelson (drums).

Tickets are $20 each ($10 for students) and available to charge by phone at 778-421-2427 or at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and Eveline takes to the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle St. at Fifth Avenue. Phone 778-421-2427 or go online at www.charslanding.com