Nanaimo saxophonist brings baritone sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Another young, up-and-coming Vancouver Island jazz musician and his band will play at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni for Sunday Jazz night.

The Peter Kang quartet will play at Char’s Landing on Sunday, July 10.

From Nanaimo, baritone saxophonist Peter Kang is heavily influenced by great baritone saxophonists like Gary Smulyan and Pepper Adams. Kang won numerous awards and scholarships during his high school days at the Wellington Secondary School and has studied with many greats of the jazz idiom from all over North America.

In 2019, Kang was selected to perform with the prestigious Lionel Hampton Big Band at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Moscow, Idaho. Prior to and since then, Kang has played in many jazz festivals across North America. His passion and love for music led him to move to Toronto in 2019 to attend the jazz performance program at the University of Toronto.

Sunday Jazz at Char’s is a once-a-week jazz night at Char’s Landing featuring alternating hosts between local jazz legend and pianist Barry Miller and Port Alberni-raised musician Graham Villette.

Each jazz night takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A modest gratuity is requested upon entry. The bar is in service and audience members are encouraged to bring their own dinner.

