New York-based pianist takes the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Ilhan Saferali will be performing at Char’s Landing on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Sunday Jazz. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A New York-based musician will headline the next Sunday Jazz night at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

Ilhan Saferali is a Vancouver-born, NYC-based jazz musician and composer. Saferali is currently studying with jazz legends in New York City such as Reggie Workman, Jimmy Owens and many more, as well as working with his various groups in different clubs on the New York Scene.

He will be joined at Char’s Landing on Sunday, Aug. 14 by Riley Dibble on drums and Brock Meades on bass. They will be paying homage to the great piano trios of jazz history, such as trios led by Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans and more.

Sunday Jazz at Char’s is a once-a-week jazz night at Char’s Landing featuring alternating hosts between local jazz legend and pianist Barry Miller and Port Alberni-raised musician Graham Villette.

Each jazz night takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A modest gratuity is requested upon entry. The bar is in service and audience members are encouraged to bring their own dinner.

Live musicPort Alberni