Jeneva Touchie of Ucluelet First Nation will share stories at a workshop on Sunday, Aug. 30. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Nuu-chah-nulth storytellers present online writing workshop

Three members of the Ucluelet First Nation will demonstrate the power of history and storytelling

Three members of the Ucluelet First Nation will demonstrate the power of history and storytelling in a ground-breaking workshop and presentation online.

On Sunday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., elders Bob and Vi Mundy, as well as Jeneva Touchie and Samantha Touchie, will share stories in both Nuu-chah-nulth dialects and English in “Story Weavers – A Memoir Workshop.” This is a free Zoom presentation sponsored by the Federation of British Columbia Writers (FBCW) and the province of British Columbia.

The presentations are part of a memoir workshop on keeping history and tradition by memoir writing, hosted by FBCW board member and Nuu-chah-nulth member Randy Fred.

“I know Bob and Vi’s priorities, and for many years have been aware of different projects in Nuu-chah-nulth territory preserving and working at teaching the language,” Fred said, adding that there are more resources than ever for preserving language and history.

“Technology today makes it much easier to catalogue and store materials and promote them so they will be used.”

There will also be a question-and-answer session on Sunday for attendees to learn more.

“Our language is history that enables us to connect to our ancestors and guides us in our futures,” said presenter Jeneva Touchie.

The FBCW moved programming online after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with its BC-Yukon Quite Determined Eco-Friendly Online Literary Road Trip. In September, programming will increase to include writing and reading events free to the public almost every day, and special continuing education classes once a month.

The events help the organization meet the needs of writers for connection, promotion, education and publishing, said FBCW president Jacqueline Carmichael.

“We’ve had a tremendous response from presenters and from attendees,” she said. “It’s important to make these resources available to writers all over the province and beyond.”

The public can register for Story Weavers for free at bcwriters.ca and they will be sent a link to the Zoom videoconferencing event.

“This is an amazing opportunity to listen to stories carrying the weight of history and the power of traditional Nuu-chah-nulth language,” said Carmichael. “We appreciate the support of the province for our memoir workshops, and we’re so pleased to share this with the public.”

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Samantha Touchie of Ucluelet First Nation will be one of the featured readers at a workshop on Sunday, Aug. 30. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
Buffy Sainte-Marie to ‘redline’ virtual B.C. Indigenous music festival

Just Posted

Nuu-chah-nulth storytellers present online writing workshop

Three members of the Ucluelet First Nation will demonstrate the power of history and storytelling

Vehicle fire extinguished near Cathedral Grove

Highway 4 in and out of Port Alberni closed for ‘safety reasons’

VALLEY SENIORS: Popular teacher, volunteer shares her passion for Port Alberni

Taimi Rose loves where she lives

LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s Third Avenue circa 1940

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Painting progresses on mural near Harbour Quay

Portraits have been added, representing five Tseshaht First Nation elders

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Erin O’Toole wins Conservative leadership after results delayed for hours

Victory secured after three rounds of counting

Golden Knights crush Canucks 5-0 to take Game 1 of NHL playoff series

Lehner gets shutout as Vegas proves too much for Vancouver

Island Health posts alert of possible COVID-19 exposure at Courtenay restaurant

Island Health has posted an advisory of possible exposure to COVID-19 at… Continue reading

Business near Nanaimo now guarded by animatronic dinosaur

Lantzville’s Stan Pottie purchased two dinos in auction this month

Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Most Read