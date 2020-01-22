Party at Char’s Landing raises funds for Port Alberni’s Special Olympics athletes

Cruze Control will be performing at a Special Olympics FUNdraiser at Char’s Landing on Jan. 25. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Char’s Landing and Shaw TV’s Nancy Wilmot will once again be hosting a fundraising party for Port Alberni’s Special Olympics athletes.

The Special Olympics FUNdraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25 will be an evening of music, food and fun, with live music from Cruze Control. If you love to dance and listen to classic rock and country rock music, Port Alberni’s Cruze Control is the band for you.

Wilmot started the annual fundraiser a few years ago, combining her own birthday celebration with a good cause. Admission is by donation, and one hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards Port Alberni Special Olympics.

The party runs from 6-9 p.m. at Char’s Landing.