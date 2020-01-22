Cruze Control will be performing at a Special Olympics FUNdraiser at Char’s Landing on Jan. 25. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Party at Char’s Landing raises funds for Port Alberni’s Special Olympics athletes

Fundraiser organized and hosted by Shaw TV’s Nancy Wilmot

Char’s Landing and Shaw TV’s Nancy Wilmot will once again be hosting a fundraising party for Port Alberni’s Special Olympics athletes.

The Special Olympics FUNdraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25 will be an evening of music, food and fun, with live music from Cruze Control. If you love to dance and listen to classic rock and country rock music, Port Alberni’s Cruze Control is the band for you.

Wilmot started the annual fundraiser a few years ago, combining her own birthday celebration with a good cause. Admission is by donation, and one hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards Port Alberni Special Olympics.

The party runs from 6-9 p.m. at Char’s Landing.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

Just Posted

Party at Char’s Landing raises funds for Port Alberni’s Special Olympics athletes

Fundraiser organized and hosted by Shaw TV’s Nancy Wilmot

Comox’s Team Richards takes junior bonspiel in Port Alberni

Snowy weather doesn’t stop the show

ARTS AROUND: Enjoy Celtic song, poetry and storytelling in Port Alberni

Celtic Chaos returns to Capitol Theatre in March

BUSINESS BEAT: Long-awaited second craft brewery opens in Port Alberni

New year brings new business to central Island community

Shipyard upgrade on Port Alberni’s waterfront means MV Frances Barkley retrofit happens at home

Canadian Maritime Engineering expands equipment to accept larger vessels

Victoria police arrest 12 anti-pipeline protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

Island Bakery in Cobble Hill to close

Cobble Hill store in business since 1982

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

The comedian has been suffering from a rare form of dementia

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

Successful end to search for kayakers along the Island river

Father and son located tired and cold, but otherwise OK

Vancouver Island man arrested after police seize suspected illicit drugs in Nanoose Bay

Car impounded after Port Alberni driver clocked travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

Most Read