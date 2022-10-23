H.W. Bryce’s “Chasing a Butterfly” was created out of the depressing yet inspirational journey of his late wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

H.W. Bryce’s “Chasing a Butterfly” was created out of the depressing yet inspirational journey of his late wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Poet to speak about Alzheimer’s journey at Port Alberni live reading event

H.W. Bryce is the author of ‘Chasing a Butterfly’

The next Electric Mermaid: Live Reads in Port Alberni will feature author H.W. Bryce reading from his collection of poetry titled Chasing a Butterfly.

Bryce is the author of Chasing a Butterfly, created out of the depressing yet inspirational journey of his late wife’s Alzheimer’s. He was a judge for the Rabindranath Tagore International English Poetry Competition in 2017 and his poetry appears in anthologies in India, the U.S., Canada and Bolivia, as well as magazines such as the Ekphrastic Review, Neworld Review and Spain’s international publication Azahar. He is a frequent contributor to The Royal City Literary Arts Society’s Ezine Wordplay at Work, and a regular reader at various poetry societies and Vancouver’s Poetry Café radio show. He is a member of the Royal City’s Poetic Justice and Poetry in the Park, where he is known as The Bard in the Park, and the Federation of British Columbia Writers.

Bryce is known also for his readings at retirement homes and care homes. Bryce, who holds a BA in English and Journalism, blogs on Facebook at www.facebook.com/herb.w.bryce.

Published via Friesen Press in Victoria, Chasing a Butterfly is available through Amazon and can be ordered by most book stores.

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads takes place at Char’s Landing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.charslanding.com to pre-register for the readers’ list and to select the optional Zoom link.

authorPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest album is pop perfection

Just Posted

H.W. Bryce’s “Chasing a Butterfly” was created out of the depressing yet inspirational journey of his late wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Poet to speak about Alzheimer’s journey at Port Alberni live reading event

Rozalin Fonseca-Tahn, 9, MAcen Avery, 10, Taya Haukeness, 9, and Liam Horbatch, 10, of the Port Alberni Navy League (Armour Ford) cadets, gain some radio and navigation skills at Rathtrevor Provincial Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (BRIAN WARRINGTON PHOTO)
Port Alberni cadets learn search and rescue during exercise

John Howitt Elementary School is located off of Tebo Avenue in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
RCMP determine abduction report near Port Alberni school was ‘unfounded’

A pair of young wrestlers compete during a play day at EJ Dunn Elementary School on Oct. 13. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni wrestling club restarts elementary school program