Poet to speak about Alzheimer’s journey at Port Alberni live reading event

H.W. Bryce’s “Chasing a Butterfly” was created out of the depressing yet inspirational journey of his late wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

The next Electric Mermaid: Live Reads in Port Alberni will feature author H.W. Bryce reading from his collection of poetry titled Chasing a Butterfly.

Bryce is the author of Chasing a Butterfly, created out of the depressing yet inspirational journey of his late wife’s Alzheimer’s. He was a judge for the Rabindranath Tagore International English Poetry Competition in 2017 and his poetry appears in anthologies in India, the U.S., Canada and Bolivia, as well as magazines such as the Ekphrastic Review, Neworld Review and Spain’s international publication Azahar. He is a frequent contributor to The Royal City Literary Arts Society’s Ezine Wordplay at Work, and a regular reader at various poetry societies and Vancouver’s Poetry Café radio show. He is a member of the Royal City’s Poetic Justice and Poetry in the Park, where he is known as The Bard in the Park, and the Federation of British Columbia Writers.

Bryce is known also for his readings at retirement homes and care homes. Bryce, who holds a BA in English and Journalism, blogs on Facebook at www.facebook.com/herb.w.bryce.

Published via Friesen Press in Victoria, Chasing a Butterfly is available through Amazon and can be ordered by most book stores.

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads takes place at Char’s Landing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.charslanding.com to pre-register for the readers’ list and to select the optional Zoom link.

authorPort Alberni