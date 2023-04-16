Pony Gold will be performing at Char’s Landing on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Pony Gold brings west coast Americana sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The group will perform on Saturday, April 22

Char’s Landing in Port Alberni will host an intimate evening with acclaimed duo Pony Gold from Victoria, B.C.

The group will perform on Saturday, April 22 at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at the door and on Char’s Landing’s website at www.charslanding.com.

Pony Gold is lead by singer and songwriter Theresa Bromley (formerly The New Groovement) and her husband, guitarist Matt Bromley. Theresa writes refreshing and timeless songs about escapism, finding purpose, and love and loss. She takes the difficult and parts of the human experience and makes them approachable, weaving in stories of her own life’s trials, offering solace to listeners.

Theresa’s voice is velvety and dynamic, and Matt complements her with lustrous slide guitar melodies. Together they blend the sounds of classic country, blues and west coast Americana music, drawing from influences such as Lucinda Williams, The Allman Brothers and Loretta Lynn.

The duo is performing in support of their upcoming debut release, a six-song EP to be released over the spring and summer months of 2023.

Pony Gold will be performing at Char's Landing on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
