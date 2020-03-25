Port Alberni’s Lauren Spencer-Smith has released a new EP, Mixed Emotions. (Photo supplied)

Port Alberni teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP

Spencer-Smith is currently a contestant on reality TV show ‘American Idol’

When Lauren Spencer-Smith set out to record a new EP, the Port Alberni-raised singer answered the call of her fans.

Mixed Emotions is Spencer-Smith’s first new collection of music since her Juno Award-nominated debut, Unplugged. On the record she picked five songs that she connects with and that showcase her voice, starting with a rendition of Elastic Heart by pop singer Sia.

“I chose Elastic Heart definitely to go on it just because I had a cover of it and everyone on my social media, like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, everyone was just constantly commenting and asking for a studio version of it,” Spencer-Smith said. “And it was one of the videos that had gotten more views than I normally get.”

She said the title of the record refers to the different vibes and meanings of the songs. The other tracks on the EP are Crazy by Gnarls Barkley, Tell Me You Love Me by Demi Lovato, All I Want by Olivia Rodrigo from Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “A super, super popular song on TikTok,” according to Spencer-Smith – and When They Were Us by Nashville songwriters Christopher Hugh Buck and Chrystal Oudijk.

Spencer-Smith is currently a contestant on the latest season of American Idol. She said being a part of the show is improving her singing and giving her more performance experience.

“I think it helps you develop because you get to hear other voices and what other people do with their voices and other people give you tips and help,” she said. “And you have vocal coaches on the show so they pick apart your performances and help you make them better.”

While Idol has been an educational experience, Spencer-Smith said it’s been an enjoyable one as well.

“Being on American Idol’s going to be like the most fun thing in my entire life,” she said. “It is the best thing ever.”

Mixed Emotions is available in multiple formats on Spencer-Smith’s website.

RELATED: 15-year-old Nanaimo singer who had viral Facebook video releases single

RELATED: Nanaimo teen with viral video headlining first concert at Port Theatre


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni dancers place at North Island Performing Arts Festival

Just Posted

COVID-19: Tseshaht First Nation declares state of emergency

State of emergency will remain in effect until at least June 30

Port Alberni teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP

Spencer-Smith is currently a contestant on reality TV show ‘American Idol’

Port Alberni Black Sheep coach earns B.C. Rugby award

Jas Purewal named Jack Patterson Memorial Trophy recipient

Port Alberni dancers place at North Island Performing Arts Festival

Six dancers represent Elite Dance Academy and Stage West School of Performing Arts

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fetch VIJHL Rookie of the Year

Forward Chase Klassen signs with Port Alberni BCHL team

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 462 active cases

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Body of missing Ontario man found on logging road outside of Nothern Vancouver Island town

The RCMP stated criminality is not believed to be involved in his death.

Island distillery switches production to sanitizers

Oyster River operation Shelter Point expects double shifts in the weeks, months ahead

Island business owner starts #SocialDistanceChallenge during COVID-19 pandemic

Nanaimo’s Jeff Benvin wants to see people social distance in creative ways

Hearts of Vancouver Island campaign spreading message of love and unity

‘It’s all about community and bringing people together’

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

Suspect leaps from second-storey window after alleged break-in at Nanaimo daycare

Staff at Jolly Giant Childcare manage to snap picture of suspect in flight

Most Read