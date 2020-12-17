Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery celebrates winter season

New exhibit can be viewed online or by appointment

DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni has a new exhibit to celebrate the winter season.

DRAW Gallery continues in the tradition of showcasing work from a variety of gallery artists with originals and prints, including paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper.

Heart of Winter is a group exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Jacques De Backer, Maureen Coltman, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, D.F. Gray, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Mark Penney, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Perrin Sparks, Marla Thirsk, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Susan Wilson and Michael Wright, among others. The exhibit also features work from the eighth annual Alberni Valley Paint Out.

Due to COVID-19, the on location gallery is temporarily closed to visitors except by appointment. But works exhibited in the gallery are available for viewing from home with the online “Gallery Beyond Walls.” For each purchase, the gallery will donate five percent to the charity of your choice from their Spirit Board.

Visit DRAW Gallery online at www.drawgallery.com and on location by appointment at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue or call 250-724-2056.

