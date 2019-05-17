The Canadian rock band Harlequin will be one of the headliners at this summer’s Five Acre Shaker in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker announces first headliner

Canadian rock band Harlequin will take the stage on Sunday

The Five Acre Shaker has announced its first headliner.

The Alberni Valley’s biggest music event will kick off its fifth year from August 9-11. What started as a memorial for Zakkaree Coss in 2014 on a private five‐acre property has grown into a full‐scale music festival on 37 acres at McLean Mill Historic Park. The music festival attracted 2,400 music lovers last year, and this year organizers are hoping for up to 3,000 to come check out the exciting list of entertainers lined up for year five.

“We want out fifth year to be one for the record books,” said Five Acre Shaker founder Lance Goddard in a press release. “If we had five days we’d do five headliners, but since we have three days, we decided this year to have a headliner every night. There should be something for everyone at this year’s festival.”

Legendary rock band Harlequin will be headlining Classic Rock Sunday on August 11.

Harlequin has been performing together since the 1970s when they were discovered in the Toronto bar scene by representatives of Jack Douglas, producer of big names like Aerosmith, Patti Smith, and John Lennon. With Douglas’ help, Harlequin signed a record deal and released their first single, “Victims of Crime,” in 1979. After that, the hits just kept coming, and the band soon earned a reputation as a workhorse of the Canadian road. They have been on multiple cross‐Canada tours with bands such as Triumph, Nazareth, April Wine, and Pat Benatar.

Unlike many bands of their era, Harlequin is still a staple of rock radio in Canada, where the band’s old and new hits still receive remarkable amounts of airplay. Fueled by this continued success at radio, the band still tours, gaining new fans all the time, and attracting anyone who loves Canadian rock at its finest. This summer, they will include Port Alberni in their list of stops.

Harlequin is the first of many great performers due to hit the stage at this year’s Shaker Music Festival, which will be three full days packed with more than 40 multi‐genre artists and performers, games and contests, on‐site camping, food, merchandise, artisan vendors and lots of workshops.

Tickets are on sale now. Get yours at https://www.fiveacre.ca.

Previous story
‘Kinky Boots’ to star in movie theatres, coming full circle
Next story
New series ‘Nancy Drew,’ ‘Batwoman’ join CW’s fall schedule

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker announces first headliner

Canadian rock band Harlequin will take the stage on Sunday

VIDEO: Sharon Hamlyn bikes Vancouver Island to raise awareness for Neuroendocrine cancer

Hamlyn left Victoria on April 29 and rode her bike all the way up island to the Port Hardy cenotaph.

Two new developments approved for Port Alberni

Rental apartments and new retail space proposed

Take the Fresh Steps Unplugged Challenge in Port Alberni

Are you doing your part to limit your child’s screen time?

UPDATED: Drag racers cancel Thunder in the Valley for 2019

AVDRA makes last-minute decision after ACRD denies airport for venue

Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7

Grumpy Cat, actually named Tardar Sauce, died of complications from a urinary tract infection

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, marked to spread awareness on the risks of high blood pressure

B.C. Mounties replace 91-year-old grandma’s stolen hanging flower basket

Mrs. Watson had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

Behind the pump: Multiple factors causing high gas prices in B.C.

This summer is shaping up to be a long and painful one at the gas pumps

Most Read