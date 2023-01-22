Terell Safadi will be performing at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Saturday, Jan. 28. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Terell Safadi will be performing at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Saturday, Jan. 28. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room presents weekend of comedy, music

Big Beast Stand-up Comedy, award-nominated rapper make stops at Rainbow Room

The Rainbow Room in Port Alberni has a weekend of entertainment planned, with a comedy show and an award-nominated rapper coming to town Jan. 27-28.

Big Beast Stand-up Comedy will be coming back to the Rainbow Room on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. with Dave Nystrom. Nystrom is “a tall drink of funny” according to comedian Brent Butt and the headliner for this instalment of the Big Beast Comedy Tour on Vancouver Island. He has appeared at the illustrious HBO Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, and had his own Comedy Now special on the Comedy Network. He performs all over the world in an effort to evade his four children.

He will be backed up on Friday by Ty Lemmon, who has worked with such big names as The Trailer Park Boys, Ed the Sock, and Kenny vs. Spenny.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Haitian-Arabic artist Terell Safadi will be performing at the Rainbow Room. Safadi is a 2021 CMW ‘Indies’ award nominee in the Solo Artist Hip Hop/Rap/R&B category, who has been making moves and levelling up consistently over the past 5 years.

With over 3M video views and 3.5M streams to date, Safadi is making waves once again with the drop of his current single ‘Came to Party’ featuring legendary West Coast rapper The Game.

Safadi will be covering Western Canada with 10 shows in B.C. and Alberta in support of his ‘Came to Party’ release. He will be touring with his DJ J. Steeles, and opener Hungry, who are also from Vancouver. Local support from each stop will be opening the show.

The show starts at 9 p.m.Tickets can be purchased at www.terellsafadimusic.com or can be purchased a the door.

