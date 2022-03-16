Portal Players host weekend of improv in bid to save Capitol Theatre

COVID-19 closures drained the threatre company’s coffers as they struggled to stay afloat

The Portal Players Dramatic Society has launched a fundraising weekend to save the Capitol Theatre.

The amateur theatre company, which operates the Capitol Theatre on Argyle Street, has been largely nonoperational for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. “We have been unable to make the money needed to run the building, let alone do plays or musicals,” says a theatre spokesperson.

So members have organized a weekend of All Stars Improv on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19, hosted by award-winning actor Elliot Drew.

The night of improv is designed to “bring some smiles to your faces, all while raising some money for the local theatre that you have all come to love.”

Friday’s event will be a family affair, with children welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door, $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Saturday’s event will be adults only (19 years and older). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be $20 per adult. The Capitol follows all current public health guidelines, which means vaccination passports must be shown at the door to gain entry.

Donations are also welcome.

