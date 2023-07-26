Renowned singer-songwriter Jordan Klassen to perform in Port Alberni

Internationally-renowned singer-songwriter Jordan Klassen will be at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Aug. 5, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Internationally-renowned singer-songwriter Jordan Klassen will be making a stop at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni.

Klassen is a Canadian folk-pop musician from Vancouver. Known as much for his thoughtful and intelligent lyrics as he is for his evocative, rich harmonies and melodic ballads, Klassen knows how to craft exquisitely eccentric music.

He will be at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Klassen’s imaginative world has been making its mark on listeners for well over a decade and during this time Klassen has acquired quite the resume. He has received significant airplay on CBC Radio 1 and 2, including multiple songs that have reached the CBC Top 20, with his song Niko (the single from his latest (2022) album Glossolalia) reaching No. 7.

His music has also garnered praise from publications like VICE and Paste, and the video for his song Virtuous Circle (starring Antoine Olivier Pilon and directed by Farhad Ghaderi) was nominated for “Best Alternative Video – International” at the 2019 UK Music Video Awards, and for the 2020 Prism Prize.

The Aug. 5 show starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Advance tickets are available at Cloud City Apparel or at Char’s Landing on Wednesdays (4-6 p.m.).

