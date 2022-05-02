Rocker Sarah Smith returns to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and rocker Sarah Smith will be returning to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this month.

Smith, who has won more than 25 Independent Canadian Music Awards, will be performing at Char’s Landing on Saturday, May 7, joined by Lonnie Glass on bass and Stewart McLellan on guitar.

In 2021, Smith released 30 tracks on a USB stick – mostly all co-writes that had taken place with other musicians all over the world during “the time the world went still.” She will be performing a few of these tracks, as well as some of her catchy pop/rock originals from her vast catalogue of songs.

The last time Smith played in Port Alberni, she was welcomed with open arms by a music-loving crowd. She was an Ontario native then, and made a stop at Char’s on one of her Vancouver Island tours. She vowed she would return one day. During the pandemic, she finally listened to her heart and decided to make the move west, settling on Pender Island. She is now a full-time resident of British Columbia.

The May 7 show will start at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.charslanding.com or call Char at 250-730-1636 to charge by phone.

