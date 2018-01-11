Roots rocker returns to Port Alberni

Canadian contemporary roots artist WiL will be returning to Char’s Landing on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Vancouver Island-based singer/songwriter is kicking off a Western Canada tour with new music to preview his upcoming seventh studio album.

WiL’s music style is unique. He blends elements of traditional country, roots-rock, soul and blues like many ‘Americana’ arists, yet he defies the expansive genre ever so slightly by adding elements of straight-up pop music. The result is a distinctive and refreshing sound.

He first hit the scene in 2003 with his debut release, ‘Both Hands.’ Nominated for three WCMAs, including Best Live Act, the album launched his career path as a touring singer/songwriter.

WiL is the first to maintain he is not the “best acoustic guitar player ever,” nor even a really “great” singer, but he will concede that he possesses a very particular style: one that comes with a measure of inherent talent and an immeasurable quantity of practice and experience, both on and off the road. As such, he has had the honour of sharing the stage with the likes of Burton Cummings, Jann Arden, Feist, Ray LaMontagne and, most recently, the legendary Mavis Staples.

WiL delivers his eclectic brand of contemporary roots-inspired rock with band mates Keith Gallant (drums) and Lena Birtwistle (keys/vocals).

The concert at Char’s Landing starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at Char’s or by phone (778-421-2427). Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 on show day, or $15 for seniors.