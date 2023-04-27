(Photo by Cyrene Jackson)

Roots rocker Ryan McMahon returns to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

McMahon will be at Char’s on Friday, April 28

Roots country rocker Ryan McMahon will make his return to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this week.

As a solo artist, McMahon won a record three Vancouver Island Music Awards in 2012. Since then, he’s focused on his songwriting and toured steadily as a popular solo act. Lost & Found (Elbowroom Recordings) is Ryan’s second release to U.S. Country radio. His first single “One More Fire” burned up the airwaves last spring and summer on both sides of the border.

McMahon will be at Char’s Landing on Friday, April 28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.ryanmcmahon.com.

