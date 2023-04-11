Cougar Annie Tales will be coming to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, April 13. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Singer-songwriter brings ‘Cougar Annie Tales’ to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

In the early 1900s, Cougar Annie was anything but a typical woman…

Singer-songwriter Kat Kadoski will bring a unique show to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this week, presenting a musical tribute to a legendary pioneer woman.

Cougar Annie Tales will be coming to Char’s Landing on Thursday, April 13. In the early 1900s, west coast settler Cougar Annie was anything but a typical woman. She trapped over 70 cougars, homesteaded a rainforest bog, opened a remote post office and outlived four husbands.

California-born Ada Annie Jordan settled in the Clayoquot coastal rainforest in 1915 with her first husband and three young children. A five-acre garden that she carved out of the wilderness provided food and income throughout her long life. The bounty on cougars supplemented her income and she earned her nickname of Cougar Annie by shooting more than 70 of the animals. Annie gave birth to eight more children in this remote location, and in fact rarely left the property until old age and blindness forced her removal to Port Alberni, where she died at the age of 97.

Kadoski lived in Clayoquot Sound for three years, caretaking Cougar Annie’s garden and immersing herself in the folklore surrounding the legendary pioneer-settler. Drawing upon many sources, including Annie’s family, Cougar Annie Tales uses dramatic narrative, images, letters and original compositions to celebrate the unconventional life of one of B.C.’s most colourful characters.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ara available at www.sidedooraccess.com or by calling or texting Char at 250-730-1636.

