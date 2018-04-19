Singer-songwriter-pianist Jeffrey Straker will perform songs from his latest album, Dirt Road Confessional, at Char’s Landing on Saturday, April 21. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Singer-songwriter performs songs about life on the road with new album

Jeffery Straker will play Char’s Landing on Saturday, April 21

Singer-songwriter Jeffery Straker is hitting the road in Western Canada for the second half of his Dirt Road Confessional Tour which has taken him him across Canada, through Europe and into Latin America.

The musician will be at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Saturday, April 21.

Often drawing comparisons to a young Billy Joel, Kris Kristofferson, or Elton John, Straker’s own personal influences have come to light on his most recent record Dirt Road Confessional. The12-song collection is centred around themes of a musician’s life on the road constantly taking the traveller away from familiarity, juxtaposed against themes of the human desire for stability, love, and lasting relationships.

It debuted at #5 on the iTunes Canada Singer-Songwriter charts and has had airplay on CBC Radio as well as college/community radio.

Straker performs more than 100 shows per year across Canada and abroad. He’s had a music video chart in the top 10 nationwide and has toured internationally playing pianos in places as far away as Mexico, Chile and Peru.

His folk-pop hooks and rootsy story-telling have been featured in Film, TV, and theatrical productions while he maintains a touring schedule in venues ranging from house concerts to theatres and festivals, as well as shows with symphony orchestras.

Straker was the winner of the Vina Del Mar International Song Competition in Chile in 2014 representing Canada where he earned a Latin American fan following performing to a live audience of 20,000 music fans as well as the nightly TV audience of 150,000,000 viewers around the Spanish speaking world.

Tickets to Saturday’s show are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Previous story
Folk legend Arlo Guthrie returns to Vancouver Island MusicFest

Just Posted

Supreme court affirms Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations fishing rights

Nations call on federal gov’t to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Spring ritual goes into barrel composting in the Alberni Valley

Biodynamic method summons forces of nature and cosmos

Fear new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst out of business

Union launches aggressive campaign with pulp and paper mill now paying 22 per cent in extra tariffs

Alberni wrestlers shine on national stage

13 Alberni Valley athletes competed in Edmonton, Alberta

Alberni Golf Club sponsored event postponed due to weather

Sunday, April 22 event will feature four man teams

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

Complaint filed against B.C. naturopath who treated boy with rabid dog saliva

BC Naturopathic Association questions Dr. Anke Zimmermann’s conduct on recent treatments

Judge to decide Friday if fatal B.C. school stabbing suspect is fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein could have trial of Abbotsford case delayed because of mental health issues

Most Read