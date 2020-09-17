Dan Gray, from Errington, paints en plein air at Harbour Quay during the eighth annual Alberni Valley Paint Out on Sunday, Sept. 13. Some of the paintings from this year’s two-day event will be available to view at DRAW Gallery. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Smoky skies don’t stop plein air Paint Out in Port Alberni

Painting took place at Sproat Lake and Harbour Quay

Smoky skies didn’t stop the eighth annual Port Alberni Paint Out.

The Paint Out is an international plein air painting event that takes place every September.

This year, participants from all over the Island painted at Sproat Lake on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Harbour Quay on Sunday, Sept. 13. Some of the paintings from this event will be available to view at DRAW Gallery.

Painters included Colleen Clancy, Maureen Coltman, Sandy and Dan Gray, Jillian Mayne, Christy McCarthy, Karen and Rock MacRae, Ali Spence, Sue Thomas and Tamas Zalatnai.

Art

