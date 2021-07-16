“On Alert” by Shannon McWhinney is one piece of art you can find on display at DRAW Gallery during their summer group exhibit. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

“On Alert” by Shannon McWhinney is one piece of art you can find on display at DRAW Gallery during their summer group exhibit. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Summer art exhibit opens at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni

Due to COVID-19, the gallery is open by appointment only

A new group exhibit has opened at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni for the summer.

“Endless Summer” is an exhibition of paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper featuring work by local and Island artists such as Cynthia Bonesky, Cecil Dawson, Ann McIvor, Mark Penney, Judith Rackham, Shannon McWhinney, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Perrin Sparks, Jan Vriesen, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson and more. The exhibit runs until Aug. 27.

Due to COVID-19, the gallery is open by appointment only. However, works exhibited in the gallery are also available for viewing from home with the online “Gallery Beyond Walls.”

For each purchase made, DRAW Gallery will donate 10 percent of the sale to the charity of your choice.

Visit the gallery online at www.drawgallery.com and on location by appointment at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. Call 250-724-2056 to set up an appointment.

