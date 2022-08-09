Summer concert series in Port Alberni a success

The Fall Fair Grounds in Port Alberni were transformed over the weekend into a music festival as Five Acre Co. hosted its first Summer Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6.
The first night of music was a rock and country jamboree, while the second night had a “hip hop fusion” theme, with everything from rap to reggae. Comedians took the stage between musical acts and DJ Subtheory provided some afterparty sounds at the end of the night.
There were plenty of local vendors on site throughout the weekend as well, including breweries, distilleries and food trucks to keep spectators refreshed.