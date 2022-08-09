Summer concert series in Port Alberni a success

Oktiv6 performs at the Five Acre Co. Summer Concert Series on Saturday, Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) There were plenty of games and activities at the Fall Fair Grounds for the Five Acre Co. Summer Concert Series. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The food truck “Donairnutz” served up donuts and donairs at the Five Acre Co. Summer Concert Series. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Antidote Distilling Co. served up slushies at the Five Acre Co. Summer Concert Series. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The guitarist for Caleb Hart & Co. grooves on stage at the Five Acre Co. Summer Concert Series on Saturday, Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Caleb Hart sings to the crowd at the Five Acre Co. Summer Concert Series on Saturday, Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Fall Fair Grounds in Port Alberni were transformed over the weekend into a music festival as Five Acre Co. hosted its first Summer Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6.

The first night of music was a rock and country jamboree, while the second night had a “hip hop fusion” theme, with everything from rap to reggae. Comedians took the stage between musical acts and DJ Subtheory provided some afterparty sounds at the end of the night.

There were plenty of local vendors on site throughout the weekend as well, including breweries, distilleries and food trucks to keep spectators refreshed.

Live musicPort Alberni