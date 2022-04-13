Traveller and storyteller D’jef performs at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

On Friday, April 15, the traveller and musician D’jef will be in Port Alberni to share his music at Char’s Landing for the first show of his summer tour.

Driven by a strong passion for travel and street arts, Jean-François Gasse (D’jef) has performed as an actor, a fire-eater and a musician on multiple stages and streets across Canada and Europe. Performing French originals, along with Spanish and English covers, his sound is influenced by Eastern European music, hiphop, beatbox, flamenco, jazz and blues.

In June 2016, he released “Quitte à s’en péter les dents” under his stage name, D’jef. With 11 tracks, entirely written and composed by the artist, the album led him to perform more than 100 shows across North America.

Somewhere between music and a standup show, D’jef makes you drift into a world woven through poetry, storytelling and music. Through countless performances on stages and in the street, D’jef has learned to animate crowds in his very personal way.

Join D’jef at Char’s Landing on Friday, April 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or call Char at 250-730-1636.

