Two Teas on the Terrace events remain for summer at the Rollin Art Centre

Visitors to the Rollin Art Centre enjoy Tea on the Terrace with musical accompaniment from Dennis Olsen, Thursday, July 20, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY ROLLIN ART CENTRE)

There are only two Teas on the Terrace remaining for the summer at the Rollin Art Centre.

Tickets have been selling fast for the strawberry tea on Thursday, Aug. 4, with musical guests Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois. The strawberry tea features chocolate-dipped strawberry shortcake, tea or coffee for $20 per ticket.

The final tea of the summer will feature high tea with musical guest Doug Gretsinger. High tea features two hours of musical entertainment, served with a selection of sweets and savouries, tea, or coffee. Tickets are $25 each. Both teas take place on the terrace in the Rollin gardens, under a canopy of trees. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. Call 250-724-3412 for tickets or purchase online at www.alberniarts.com.

KIDS’ ART CAMPS ARE ON

There are four weeks left of our creative summer art programs for children between the ages of seven and 13. Each week’s camp is three days and features a different medium. Camps run Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages seven and eight. Camps for kids aged nine to 11 run afternoons from 1:15–3:45 p.m.

Camps include: Aug. 2, 3 & 5— Doodle Bug; Aug. 8-10— Build It!; Aug. 15-17—Art Explosion!; Aug. 22-24—Celebrate Art! Friday day camps from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 11-13: July 29 – Nature; Aug. 12 – Miniature House or Room; Aug. 19 – Scrapbook Page. For costs and to register, call 250-724-3412 or go online at www.alberniarts.com.

‘SUMMER’ IN THE GALLERY

‘Summer’ is at the Rollin Art Centre! Join artists Rebecca Terepocki, Miroslava Gojdova, Andrew Bartley, Faye Hoffman, Corinne Schmitz, Courtney Anderson, Patrick Larose, Judy Magnusson, Phyllis Davenport, Mary Ann McGrath, Joan Akerman, Janet Finch, Robert Gunn, Janu Chaudhary, and Susie Quinn at our current exhibit Titled, “Summer–Seasonal Imagery”. This exhibit reflects the gentle changes of the season, where each artist has created their own unique mood and feeling associated with summer—their interpretations.

Join us in the gallery Saturday, July 30 for an opportunity to meet all the artists and share some refreshments. This exhibit begins July 27 and runs until Aug. 26.

CELTIC CHAOS MATINEE

“For the Highlander”, a performance by Celtic Chaos which tells their story, in original narrative/poetry, song, and music. Join us for this high-energy, fun -loving group of musicians and help support art in the community. Guaranteed to be a lively and most entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and story telling. Sun Nov. 6, 2022, at 2 pm, at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets $25 each.

Tickets on sale NOW, at the Rollin Art Centre, or purchase online at www.alberniarts.com. Seating is limited!

COMING UP AT THE ROLLIN

Sept. 17 – Giant Book Sale – Athletic Hall

Nov. 6 – Celtic Chaos fundraising performance – Tickets on sale online at www.alberniarts.com.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wheelchair accessible, free admission.

Arts and EntertainmentPort Alberni