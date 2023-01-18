Filipe DeAndrade. (Credit: Royal Theatre Website)

Untamed star brings nature show to Victoria

Filipe DeAndrade will talk about living with intention and finding your passion in life

The National Geographic star of the digital series Untamed is bringing Victorians up close and personal with animals from all over the world.

Filipe DeAndrade will talk about living with intention and finding your passion in life on Jan. 25. Along with that, the wildlife filmmaker will showcase what he has captured of sharks, snakes, lions, whales, jaguars, jumping spiders and one of the rarest animals in the world – a hawk moth caterpillar that resembles a venomous snake.

Growing up, DeAndrade was raised in an environment of poverty, abuse and addiction. He connected with animals because just like them, he was voiceless too.

He believes animals saved his life and he wants to return the favour. He fell in love with photography as a way to tell animals stories.

According to the UF Foundation, DeAndrade said, “nature was my teacher. There is no track in school or even in the real world for becoming a wildlife photographer. You learn by being thrown in the fire and making mistakes.”

The show will be around an hour and 10 minutes followed by a Q & A session. He will appear at the Royal Theatre and tickets are online and start at $41.50. The show is on Jan 25 and starts at 7:00pm.

Arts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island Symphony to play with great emotion in upcoming concert
Next story
Musical Society brings lighthearted fun to Cowichan stage with ‘Shrek’

Just Posted

Tyson Pauze of the Oceanside Generals attempts to block a shot from Carson Steel of the Port Alberni Bombers during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers shut out by Generals

Dr. Evelyn Voyageur speaks to NIC nursing students taking part in a field school. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New initiative at North Island College brings Indigenous focus beyond the classroom

Vancouver Island Regional Library is hosting a Scratch coding contest for young women to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education. The contest runs until March 31. (News Bulletin file)
EDITORIAL: Libraries change with the times to remain relevant

Jim Sears started incorporating artwork into his travel journals after embarking on walking tours. The Alberni Valley forester and artist will share his techniques in a workshop at The Grove Gallery. (PHOTO COURTESY JIM SEARS)
The Grove Gallery opens with ‘landmark’ exhibit