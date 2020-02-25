Cynthia Sharp was the City of Richmond’s 2019 Writer in Residence. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Vancouver poet to read at Alberni Valley Words on Fire

Cynthia Sharp was the City of Richmond’s 2019 Writer in Residence

Vancouver poet and author Cynthia Sharp will be the featured reader at Alberni Valley Words on Fire this month.

Sharp was the City of Richmond’s 2019 Writer in Residence, where she taught screenwriting, flash fiction, sensory writing and poetry. Her professional career has included world building, script writing and editing for Hollywood producers, with a focus on animation and live action with special effects. She is a full member of The League of Canadian Poets and The Writers’ Union of Canada and on the executive of the Federation of British Columbia Writers.

Sharp is featured at literary events through North America including Word Vancouver, The Simon Fraser University Reading Series, Spoken Ink, Poesic Fest in Denver and the Writers Read Series in Toronto, among others. Her poetry and fiction has been published and broadcast internationally and is used in classrooms in Canada, the U.S. and Scotland.

Poems from her book Rainforest in Russet can be found in journals such as CV2, Lantern Magazine and untethered, among others.

This will not be Sharp’s first visit to Port Alberni, as she also hosted a poetry workshop here in 2018.

Sharp will read at Char’s Landing on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Alberni Valley Words on Fire starts at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) with admission by donation. There will be an open mic with sign-ups at the door.

Art

