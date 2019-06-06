Photo Neal Dangerfield

WATCH THE VIDEO: Sonny and Cher reunite on Vancouver stage

Iconic performer, 73, tells older to women to “keep kicking ass”

Vancouver got to its feet May 30 to celebrate megastar Cher.

The iconic entertainer – Academy, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner – performed for a sold-out crowd at the Rogers Arena 14 years after Living Proof, The Farewell, in 2005, was one of the highest grossing concert tours in history.

The show sparkled with all of Cher’s signatures – nine costume changes, elaborate sets, and daring a daring dance and acrobatic troupe.

In a poignant segment she sang two duets alongside videos featuring her one-time partner and husband Sonny Bono, saying it’s something she’s wanted to do for many years.

The 73-year-old also spoke directly to her female fans, telling young women to pursue their dreams and older women “to keep kicking ass.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Vancouver artist tells stories through landscapes

Just Posted

B.C. announces $45 million investment in Ucluelet schools

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser joined Minister of Education Rob Fleming at USS on Thursday.

Second World War amputee veteran reflects on D-Day 75th anniversary

On June 6, 1944, Toronto’s Allan Bacon was one of thousands of… Continue reading

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

D-DAY ANNIVERSARY: An Alberni man’s life on the doomed HMCS Alberni

Port Alberni’s rich historical roots are tightly entwined in those of D-Day

Dragon boats hit the water at Sproat Lake

West Coast Dragon Boat Society to hold ladies regatta

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Measles vaccine rates double for Island Health

After facing a measles outbreak thousands of locals received vaccines

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Most Read