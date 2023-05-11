Foxfire, made up of the duo of Kieran Poile and Ellorie McKnight, will be performing at Char’s Landing on May 12, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Yukon’s Foxfire brings old time fiddle sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Foxfire blends traditional old time music and contemporary lyrics and melodies

A Yukon musical duo will be bringing their old time fiddle sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Foxfire—which consists of Ellorie McKnight and Kieran Poile—is a Whitehorse-based duo currently on a West Coast tour of house shows and listening venues this May.

They play a mix of original and traditional old time fiddle, bluegrass, cajun and country music. Trading harmonies, guitar, fiddle, banjo and mandolin, Foxfire blends traditional old time music and contemporary lyrics and melodies to create an array of thoughtful songs.

The show at Char’s Landing takes place on Friday, May 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.charslanding.com/events or call or text Char at 250-730-1636.

Live musicPort Alberni

