2019 FEDERAL ELECTION: Courtenay-Alberni candidate videos

Election day in Canada is Oct. 21

In an effort to inform the Courtenay-Alberni riding constituents, we afforded all candidates a chance to appear in a campaign video. Their responses appear below, in alphabetical order:

JONAH GOWANS, Liberal Party of Canada

BYRON HORNER, Conservative Party of Canada

GORD JOHNS, New Democratic Party

SEAN WOOD, Green Party of Canada

