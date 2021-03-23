Alan Tudyk stars as Alien Harry Vanderspeigel in the new series Resident Alien (Photo by: James Dittinger/SYFY)

‘Resident Alien’ plans to return to Ladysmith for season 2

Show runner Chris Sheridan says the hit SYFY series will return to film season two in Ladysmith

Ladysmith-filmed hit television show, ‘Resident Alien’ has been green-lit for a second season.

The series follows Harry Vanderspeigel, (played by Alan Tudyk), an alien who crash lands on earth and assumes the identity of a small-town doctor. Harry must find his way through the strange world of humans while attempting to complete his mission of wiping out all human life on earth.

Ladysmith plays the town of Patience, Colorado in the series. 1st Avenue and Roberts Street feature prominently in episodes — some local businesses like Nancy’s Fashions, Little Otter’s Den and White Space Living have made cameos in the show. There have even been small easter-eggs like the on-screen appearance of the Ladysmith Trading Company sign.

‘Resident Alien’ show runner Chris Sheridan has confirmed that the show will return to film in Ladysmith for season two.

“I can honestly say Resident Alien wouldn’t be the show it is without the town of Ladysmith,” Sheridan said. “We love the town and the people, the restaurant and shops. And Resident Alien will be returning to Ladysmith for as long as you will allow us.”

Any filming that occurs within the Town of Ladysmith is subject to the Town’s film permit approval process. Previous filming occurred after the production received approval from Town council to film in specific areas of town.

The production company also consulted with local businesses to ensure that their operations were not negatively impacted by filming.

‘Resident Alien’ has quickly garnered a cult following and boasts a 93 percent ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The SYFY network, which ‘Resident Alien’ airs on, said that the show was the most watched cable drama in the last year and is SYFY’s highest-rated new drama in more than six years.

“It’s been a great experience for all of us to see the show received with such positivity,” Sheridan said.

“There were times that we all were frustrated that the process was taking so long but I think it worked out the way it was supposed to. The show arrived in January at exactly the right time, and I think there was such a need for something new and fresh for people to watch. Everyone involved in the show worked so hard and is really happy that people like it so much.”

A large part of the show’s success are the cast and characters that bring the show to life. Tudyk delivers a truly out of this world performance as Harry Vanderspeigel and is well-supported by Sarah Tomko who plays Asta Twelvetrees — Harry’s closest human friend. Alice Wetterlund shines as D’arcy Bloom and Elizabeth Bowen is a certified scene-stealer in her role as Deputy Liv Baker.

The cast also features Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson, Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne, Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne, Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne, Gary Farmer as Dan Twelvetrees, Kaylayla Raine as Jay, Alex Barima as David Logan, Mandell Maughan as Lisa Casper, Elvy Yost as Isabelle, Jenna Lamia as Judy, Ben Cotton as Jimmy, and Linda Hamilton as General McAllister.

“The most successful shows have characters that the audience can root for and I think our show has a lot of them,” Sheridan said.

The shooting schedule for season two is still being ‘ironed out’, but Sheridan said that filming should begin in late summer 2021.

In the meantime, earthlings can catch the show on the CTV Sci-Fi channel on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. PST, or on-demand through the CTV website and CTV app.

Most Read