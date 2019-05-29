LETTER: Kudos for new steps at Paper Mill Dam

To the Editor,
Kudos to the young man who built new steps at Paper Mill Dam. We never thought it would happen, but you did a wonderful job!
Brad and Beth Wallace,
Port Alberni
